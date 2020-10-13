Zero reveals its new 2021 electric motorcycle lineup

Zero has just unveiled its new lineup for the 2021 model year, showing off updates across its entire model range.

Zero Motorcycles, the California-based North American leader in electric motorcycles, has long offered a diverse array of bikes covering both street and off-road riding.

The company’s 2021 lineup is headlined by Zero’s newest two electric motorcycles, the Zero SR/S and Zero SR/F.

Both bikes were unveiled on a new platform and offer the company’s highest performance figures to date. They carry 82 kW motors and can reach speeds of up to 124 mph (200 km/h). They run on Zero’s Cypher III operating system, and now all of Zero’s models feature either the Cypher II or Cypher III operating system.

The Zero SR/S was released earlier this year and is the company’s first fully-faired sport bike. The aerodynamic advantages offer a range of up to 13% higher compared to the naked SR/F.

In addition to the “reintroduced” Zero SR/S, the company has also updated its street and dual-sport lineups.

2021 Zero street bikes

The 2021 Zero street bikes include the FXS, S, SR, SR/F, and SR/S.

We have reviewed the FXS in the past and found it to be an incredible urban electric motorcycle. It starts at just $9,295 for the modular 3.6 kWh battery model or $11,295 for the 7.2 kWh model. While those prices may appear high for some, that’s a bargain in the world of highway-capable electric motorcycles.

The Zero S and SR bikes offer higher speeds and power than the FXS, as well as the option for more battery. In fact, the Zero SR is the longest range bike of the bunch, with up to 359 km (223 miles) of range. That bike is priced at $15,495.

All of these models have been updated with new colorways and graphics for 2021, seen below.

2021 Zero SR electric motorcycle

And of course the Zero SR/F and SR/S lead the pack in terms of performance for Zero’s street bikes.

We recently reviewed the Zero SR/F and you can see our review video below.

2021 Zero dual-sport bikes

Zero’s trail-oriented bikes include the new 2021 FX, DS, DSR, and DSR Black Forest models.

The bikes have similar performance specs, but feature components better suited to off-road riding, creating dual-purpose bikes that can handle both a morning commute and an afternoon adventure ride.

The DSR Black Forest is the brand’s true adventure-style bike that was first unveiled late last year. It is built on the same platform as the DSR, but offers upgrades better suited to typical ADV riding. It’s also a bit pricier than the rest of the dual-sport lineup, at $18,995.

2021 Zero DSR electric motorcycle

The DSR is priced at $15,495 and features the same 359 km (223 mile) max range as the SR, as they share the same 14.4 kWh battery pack. The DS is available for $10,995 and the FX starts at $9,295.

While Zero hasn’t increased the capacity of their base 7.2 kWh or 14.4 kWh battery packs for several years now, last year they released a new motor known as the ZForce ZF75-10. That motor powers the SR/F and SR/S, and is Zero’s most powerful motor to date.

The lack of other major technical updates could be related to a tough year battling COVID-19 supply chain disruptions and other operational hurdles.

As Zero Motorcycles CEO Sam Paschel explained:

“Despite the challenges of 2020, Zero Motorcycles has continued to see impressive growth. The unprecedented interest in the new SR/S has been matched by the building momentum in our enduro and dual sport model sales. In spite of the challenges and closures due to pandemic-related lockdowns and recent wildfires this calendar year, we’ve continued to meet the fast-growing demand for our products and maintain our position as the brand that leads and defines the future of the electric motorcycle category.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

