Watch Lotus’ $2 million Evija hypercar on the racetrack with otherworldly electric motor sound

Lotus is today unveiling new working prototypes of its upcoming $2 million all-electric Evija hypercar, and it brought the prototypes to the racetrack.

Last year, Lotus announced plans to build its first all-electric vehicle: a £1.7 million ($2.1 million) 2,000 hp all-electric hypercar called Evija.

Today, the British automaker made the “dynamic public” by putting Evija on the racetrack at Goodwood SpeedWeek.

Lotus brought three pre-production prototypes of the Evija to the event, and Lord March, the 25-year-old son of the event’s host, the Duke of Richmond, got to ride in a car. He was the first person outside of the engineering team to experience the Evija.

Lotus released a video of one of the Evija prototypes in action. Pay particular attention to the insane sound of the vehicle:

Lord March commented on his experience with the electric hypercar:

The Evija is unbelievable — the power, the speed, I’ve never experienced anything like it — it was exceptional. This new dawn of electric hypercars brings ultimate motoring to life for a new generation and a younger audience. The advancement in electric cars over the last 10 years is astonishing. There is a huge amount of growth potential for these machines to continue allowing us to keep enjoying and driving high performance cars. Lotus continues to appeal to both the inner driver and the inner child in all of us — so much fun, and ultimately for the driver to control and enjoy.

Gavan Kershaw, director of vehicle attributes at Lotus, added:

We’re having a great time demonstrating the Evija here at Goodwood. Bringing the cars to an event like this is a welcome break from the hundreds of hours spent on proving grounds, where there’s a huge amount of open space and long straights to test the car’s performance limits. Goodwood is a fast and flowing circuit with numerous undulations in the surface, and so is a fantastic test and demonstration for the Evija as it’s the type of environment where many owners will use the car.

Lotus previously announced that it plans to only make 130 Evijas, and production will start later this year.

For more information on the Evija, you can check out our latest report with more images and all the specs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.