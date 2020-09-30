Tesla releases new software update with 2 new small features

Tesla has started releasing a new software update with two new small features: Priority Bluetooth Device and Glovebox PIN.

Today, Tesla has started pushing a new 2020.40 software update to its fleet.

It includes somewhat minor but useful new features.

If you have ever gotten into your Tesla and your girlfriend’s music started playing on the sound system instead of your playlist, Tesla has you covered with this new feature.

Tesla software update 2020.40 includes a new feature called Priority Bluetooth Device that lets you assign a “preferred device” to your driver profile.

The automaker writes in the release notes:

To avoid connecting to the wrong nearby phone, you can now set your priority Bluetooth device. Your car will attempt to connect to the priority device associated with the profile selected before it attempts to connect to other paired phones.

In order to activate the new feature and select your priority device, Tesla says to “tap the Bluetooth icon on the top of your touchscreen, select your preferred phone and tap Priority Device.”

Tesla is also pushing a new “Glovebox PIN” feature:

Protect the valuables in your glove box with a 4-digit PIN. Tap Controls > Safety and Security > Glovebox PIN on the touchscreen to create your PIN.

The automaker already added a “PIN to Drive” feature to secure the car in case your keys get stolen and since the glovebox in Model 3 and Model Y vehicles is only accessible through the touchscreen, Tesla is now adding a PIN for it, too.

The software update also includes “minor improvements and bug fixes” not mentioned in the release notes.

As usual, Tesla gradually releases software updates to its fleet and it can days or even weeks for them to reach the entire fleet.

You can choose the “Advanced” software update option to get updates faster — though the efficacy of that feature has been in question.

