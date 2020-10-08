X SHORE Electric Boat & AIM ZERO Ocean Clean-Up

When we first embarked on our Fully Charged journey — 10 years and 553 episodes ago — we were especially attracted to electric cars and the clean energy that could potentially power them. Over time, and to our occasional astonishment, the adaptability of the humble battery has opened up new applications as easily as a swiss-army knife. Aviation is something we never thought we would see in our lifetimes, and it’s still in its infancy, but a wave of E-boats are about to make their bow. Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, is known as “the Venice of the North” and with its thousands of waterways is outlawing diesel boats from 2025. Naturally, other European Cities are set to follow. When we were invited to be part of an Ocean Clean-Up organized by AIM ZERO in Sweden, we didn’t hesitate.

We were given the opportunity to help out in the harbors of Stockholm alongside a cast of electric vehicle companies. We sent our most adventurous presenter, stuntman Andy Torbet, to taste CAKE BIKES, ride AWAKE BOARDS, and to board X SHORE’s 100% Electric Boat in a trilogy of episodes.

In the latest episode, Andy takes to the water to find out how these cutting-edge, pure electric boats can have a positive impact on the environment. In this instance, enabling divers to clean up Swedish waterways. The distinct design of the X SHORE resembles a fishing boat from the front, but is more akin to a modern sailing boat from the back, with a flat, open design. The X SHORE is easy to drive, and Andy got the opportunity to show off its impressive speed.

When it comes to the X SHORE’s vital statistics, it can manage between 30 to 50 nautical miles at 25 knots, dependent of course on conditions, which can vary very significantly on water. Thanks to x2 60kWh batteries and a 220kW engine, it can reach a top speed of around 40 knots, too. When it comes to charging, X SHORE has been positively surprised by the ubiquitous ship-to-shore power access that is already in existence.

The boat has a sleek design and is built with sustainable materials, but it is the modern features, enabled by the technology onboard, that really enable it to excel. It has lanterns for nighttime visibility and jet streams for 360 degrees on the spot turning, but above all, it’s the large, centralized touchscreen computer that takes mapping to the next level. This is exemplified by an ingenious “man overboard” feature, so if someone takes a spill, you can drop a pin to where your man (or woman) fell in! All in all, X SHORE has created something that traditional boat-builders will need to keep a close eye on. Sound familiar?

With the benefits of cost-savings, no fumes, no engine sounds, and no environmental impact, surely Zero Emission boats, like this one, are the future now?

