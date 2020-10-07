Quick Charge Podcast: October 7, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) looks to ‘rapidly grow’ 3D printing manufacturing
- Tesla batteries save Vermont electricity ratepayers $3 million this year alone
- Tesla says it caught ‘malicious sabotage’ at Fremont factory
- New electric SUV spotted near GM, could it be next Cadillac electric?
- 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2 get their official EPA range
- EGEB: UK EV leasing grows by 91% due to new tax incentive
- No. 1 fossil fuel funder JPMorgan says it will align with Paris Accord
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
Want to see the face behind the voice? Watch the YouTube Version Here:
Electrek Daily Channel
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.