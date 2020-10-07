Tesla (TSLA) looks to ‘rapidly grow’ 3D printing manufacturing

Tesla (TSLA) is looking to get into 3D printing at Gigafactory Nevada, according to a new job posting from the automaker.

Stocks in the 3D printing industry, also known as additive manufacturing, are rising today as the market is looking at Tesla potentially buying more printers.

That’s based on a new job posting in which Tesla mentions its “rapidly growing Additive Manufacturing operations.”

Tesla writes in the job posting for a “Additive Manufacturing Technician” at Gigafactory Nevada:

“Tesla is seeking a highly motivated individual interested in acquiring, and expanding, the skill sets necessary to operate SLA/SLS/FDM 3D printing equipment in our rapidly growing Additive Manufacturing operations.”

The automaker also listed in the new job posting:

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Perform basic functions, with guidance, required to set up builds on various systems

Perform all functions related to machine turnaround and preparation for SLS, SLA, and FDM

Facility clean-up

Stock parts and materials

REQUIREMENTS

Passionate about rapid prototyping and 3D Printing

Must be self-motivated and able to manage multiple parallel-path projects.

Meticulous attention to detail

Well organized and strong verbal communication skills

Flexible, ability to work in a fast-paced, constantly changing environment with long hours and tight deadlines, including week-ends and off-hours when required

Independent and demonstrated an ability to deliver successful designs under tight timing constraints

Basic computer skills including Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook

DESIRED SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

Verifiable experience in a 3D printing work environment

Customer service / interaction experience

GD&T and the ability to think in 3 dimensions

Experience with CATIA, SolidWorks, Pro E, Rhino, or other CAD manipulation software

2 year degree or technical certification a plus

Willingness to work overtime and/or weekends as required, with little to no advance notice, and sometimes for extended periods

Electrek’s Take

Tesla has always used 3D printing, but primarily in prototyping — less so in manufacturing.

While the job posting mentions prototyping, it is indeed interesting that it does mention “rapidly growing Additive Manufacturing operations.”

SpaceX, which in many ways is a sister company to Tesla, has fairly deep expertise in 3D printing for manufacturing, and the two companies have been known to often share their expertise.

It’s something to keep an eye on for now.

