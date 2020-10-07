Green Deals: Get six BR30 100W LED Light Bulbs for $30, more

Sunco’s Amazon storefront offers a 6-pack of its BR40 100W Dimmable LED Lights for $29.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $35 or so price tag and a pretty solid offer on a per bulb basis. Switching to LED light bulbs, especially on larger sockets like this, is a great way to score significant savings over time. This model is a 100W equivalent, so you’re getting plenty of juice here. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,7000 Amazon reviewers.

Head below for more deals on energy-saving fans and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

enkman (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code 8WMRGA88 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $43 list price, today’s deal saves you over 40% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Each one offers up to 3,000-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to light up your entire yard. Place four of these around your home and the built-in motion sensors will illuminate that area any time movement is detected. These lights are waterproof and designed to be in the outdoors, ensuring they’ll last through all weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Folding Electric Bike for $349.99 shipped. That’s $75 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This foldable electric bike features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’s ready to transport riders up to 15 miles. Its sturdy aluminum alloy frame is lightweight yet still able to support 250 pounds of weight. A built-in handle allows you to easily haul it indoors once you’ve arrived at your destination. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

