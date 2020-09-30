Tesla reduces Solar Roof price, updates website

Tesla has slightly reduced the price Solar Roof prices and updated its webpage for the product with new information.

In October of last year, Tesla launched version 3 of its Solar Roof tiles, which is now also known as Solarglass, and it saw a significant price decrease through optimization and faster installation.

We posted a Tesla Solar Roof V3 real quote comparison showing that the price dropped by 40%.

Since launching the new version of the tiles, CEO Elon Musk wants an acceleration of production and installations of solar roofs.

However, installations have still remained somewhat slow and buyers are still reporting long installation times as Tesla is still trying to iron out the process.

The company is nonetheless moving forward the product and it is trying to generate more sales with efforts like doubling the referral reward for solar roof.

Now Tesla has also updated its webpage for the solar roof tiles with new information and a slightly reduced the price.

The new website includes new images that are less retouched examples of solar roof installations, new information about the installation process, and more:

The Solar Roof online configurator has also been updated and after testing it out, it shows that the prices have been reduced since earlier this summer.

A quote for a 3,947-sqft roof with a 12,3 kW solar roof tile system used to be $57,272 before incentives in July and now Tesla’s website is quoting the same system for $54,966 before incentives (first image is the old quote and the second is the new quote):

Tesla is also showing a very favorable price comparison of the solar roof on its website, but it’s important to note that it is comparing the solar roof tiles to some of the most premium roofing products on the market:

Electrek’s Take

We are currently tracking several new Tesla solar roof installations and while they seem to be ramping up, it looks like Tesla is still very much testing some installation processes and materials with customers.

In some cases, it is resulting in a subpar experience with weeks and in one case even months of delays during installation.

We are going to have more to report on that in the coming weeks as those installations are completed, but take that in mind if you move forward with a Tesla Solar Roof.

The end product seems really good, but the installation process apparently still requires some work.

Tesla Solar and energy storage products might be a great solution for your home or business, and you can use our code (frederic5610) for a $100 award on your solar roof or Tesla solar panel installation after activation of the system.

However, we suggest getting quotes from more than one installer to make sure you get the best energy solution for your place. UnderstandSolar is a great free service to link you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates for free. Tesla also offers price matching for solar panels now, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes.

You can check out our Tesla solar roof and solar panel guide for more details.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.