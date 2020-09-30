Green Deals: Buture 300W Power Station for Solar at $180, more

- Sep. 30th 2020 1:16 pm ET

0

Buture via Amazon offers its 300W Portable Power Station for $179.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen by $20. This portable power station can be used in conjunction with solar panels while providing 300W of portable power. Notable specs include dual AC outlets, USB-C and A ports, and more. It’s a great option for capturing solar energy while camping and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on LED light bulbs and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Outdoor Motion-sensing LED Light for $16.44 Prime shipped with the code 22OFFJESLED and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal rate of over $27, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. Offering a built-in rechargeable battery, this light is powered by either the sun or via a microUSB port on the front, giving you the ability to illuminate areas even during shady months. You’ll find 520-lumens of brightness here, which is more than enough to light up your patio or side yard at night. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart A19 Filament LED Bulb for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching up to $20, it just recently dropped from $17 with today’s offer saving you upwards of 25% and matching the all-time low. Sporting a unique see-through design, TP-Link’s Edison-style bulb stands out from your average smart light by showcasing the filament inside. Not only will it make a nice addition to your smart home from the looks department, but also in terms of functionality. This bulb works with Alexa and Assistant, all while not requiring a hub or additional hardware. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 270 customers. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author