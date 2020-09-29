Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 60V Electric Trimmer/Blower Combo $213, more

Lowes offers the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $212.95 shipped. Regularly $299, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve ever tracked. With fall weather quickly approaching and the leaves starting to fall, going with a combo like this makes it easy to ditch the gas and oil routine. Greenworks includes a 4Ah battery with purchase and everything you need to trim and blow your property. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on LED light bulbs and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart A19 Filament LED Bulb for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching up to $20, it just recently dropped from $17 with today’s offer saving you upwards of 25% and matching the all-time low. Sporting a unique see-through design, TP-Link’s Edison-style bulb stands out from your average smart light by showcasing the filament inside. Not only will it make a nice addition to your smart home from the looks department, but also in terms of functionality. This bulb works with Alexa and Assistant, all while not requiring a hub or additional hardware. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 270 customers.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off outdoor and indoor gardening supplies. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup if you have a location nearby. Headlining today’s promotion is the AeroGarden 45W Grow Light Panel for $79. Regularly around $100, today’s deal is $1 under our previous mention and the best we can find by 20%. Fall is on the way in and you might be thinking about how you might continue growing herbs this winter. The AeroGarden Grow Light Panel “may be used for all stages of plant growth – from seed starting to flowering to harvest.” It’s a great option for keeping your seedlings going throughout the cold months ahead. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.