Green Deals: Electric 14-inch 11A Lawn Mower $80.50, more

Amazon offers the American Lawn Mower Company 14-inch Electric 11A Corded Lawn Mower for $80.58 shipped. As a comparison, this model typically goes for $110 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Best suited for apartments and small yards, this model features a corded design and 14-inch cutting width. Notable specs include a 2-in-1 bagging and discharge system, which you typically don’t find on these smaller models. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Oh, and don’t forget that extension cord.

Head below for more deals on electric scooters, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Glide SK3 Foldable Electric Scooter for $89.99 shipped. Today’s deal shaves $20 off what it’s been averaging and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This electric scooter offers up an affordable and easy way to get from A to B. It weighs in at a mere 8.1-pounds and is able to propel riders at up to 7.5 MPH. The unit’s aluminum handlebars can be extends from 31.9- to 38-inches in height, allowing a wide variety of riders to take it for a spin. I recently grabbed an electric scooter and have had a blast rolling around town. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Home Depot’s Pro Buy of the Week takes up to 35% off tankless water heaters and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Headlining is the ATMOR PRO 18,000W 3.7GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater for $234.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $375 but trends around $350 more recently. Today’s deal is $53 less than our previous mention. There are many reasons to make the switch to a tankless water heater, including continuous and on-demand hot water. This model provides up to 3.7GPM, which is ideal for smaller homes. It offers a digital display for easy control, a sleek design, and ships with a 7-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.