Green Deals: Jackery Explorer 500 Solar Power Station $449, more

Jackery via Amazon offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for Solar at $449 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a match of our previous mention from the summer and $50 off the regular going rate. This portable power station offers 518Wh and compatibility with many solar setups. You’ll also find a mix of 2.4A USB ports, AC outlets, and DC connectivity, too. It’s an ideal companion for long road trips and the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 2000PSI Electric 1.65-GPM 14.5A Pressure Washer for $76.16 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $100 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve previously seen it around $90. With cooler weather rolling in, now is the time to start thinking about cleaning up your outdoor space. This model pushes 1.65-GPM and 2000PSI, which should be enough juice to handle basic cleanings around your property, such as sidewalks and the like. It comes with an adjustable spray wand, so you can apply the appropriate amount of pressure to match your task. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Amazon currently offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat for $90.59 shipped. Typically fetching $129, like you’ll find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer is matching the third-best we’ve seen this year and amounts to 30% in savings. Bringing Emerson’s Sensi thermostat into the winter months is a great way to add Siri, Alexa, or Assistant control into the mix. Aside from just being able to usher voice commands, it can be automated to fit within schedules and the like. There’s also a built-in LCD screen to showcase the usual temperature readings and settings. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,600 customers.

