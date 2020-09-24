Green Deals: 4-pack Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs $10, more

Hykolity via Amazon offers a 4-pack of its A19 Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $20, today’s deal is right at the Amazon all-time low. Aside from the obvious benefits of LED lighting, these bulbs have a built-in sensor that help cutdown on unnecessary usage. Each unit is rated for 22,000 hours of use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric leaf blowers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot offers the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Electric Cordless Leaf Blower for $99 shipped. As a comparison, this model typically goes for $119. Today’s deal equates a 20% savings and is a match of our previous mention. With colder air on the way and leaves starting to fall, now is a great time to upgrade your setup. This model forgoes the oil and gas routine for a fully-electric design that will push up to 100MPH speeds. You’ll receive an 18V battery, wall charger, and the blower itself, all of which can be intermixed with RYOBI’s larger lineup of outdoor electric tools. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Surreal Brands (96% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the Planter’s Choice 9 Herb Window Garden kit for $24.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a 40-piece herb growing kit that comes in at a fraction of the price of those AeroGarden indoor solutions. It’s a 40-piece kit that includes nine reusable pots and bamboo markers, as well as all of the pre-fertilized soil discs you’ll need and nine seed packets: dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, sage, and mustard. It also comes with a handy instruction guide and a 100% refund “if you are not satisfied with the kit.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers.

