Tesla (TSLA) Battery Day and 2020 Shareholders Meeting News Hub

Tesla (TSLA) is holding its Battery Day and 2020 Shareholders Meeting today, and we are going to post all the important news coming out of the event in this Electrek News Hub.

The event — or both events, depending on how you look at it — is going to be held at Tesla’s 901 Page Avenue facility in Fremont, California.

It is supposed to start at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT (and you can check your own timezone here), but delays are possible and even likely. It’s a Tesla event after all.

Tesla Shareholders Meeting 2020

Tesla will start with its 2020 Shareholders Meeting.

Shareholders meetings start with votes on official items, which this year include re-electing a few directors, including Elon Musk himself, ratifying Tesla’s accounting firm, and votes on a few shareholder proposals, including Tesla doing paid advertising.

After the official items, CEO Elon Musk, and sometimes other Tesla executives, will take questions from shareholders in the audience and online.

Tesla Battery Day

Immediately following the Shareholders Meeting, Tesla will launch into its Battery Day presentation.

We don’t know exactly what that presentation will look like, but Tesla is expected to explain its plan to increase battery supply, including through the production of its own new battery cells.

You can read our Battery Day preview here for more details.

Tesla Event Livestream

We have eyes and ears at the event, and we have our reporters watching at home ready to bring you all the most interesting bits of information to be announced today.

Tesla Battery Day and Shareholders Meeting News

Here, we are sharing all of the most important stories coming out of the event:

