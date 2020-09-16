Quick Charge Podcast: September 16, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- First look at Tesla’s new battery cell produced in-house with Roadrunner
- Tesla is building new massive Supercharger, could become world’s largest
- Mercedes-Benz unveils eActros LongHaul electric truck and concept fuel cell truck
- GM unveils its lineup of Ultium electric drive units
- Amazon buys 10 electric trucks from Lion Electric
- Electrify America updates pricing with fairer kWh-based model resulting in lower prices
- EGEB: Kids coaxed LEGO into making a big sustainable change
- Florida utilities want to gut solar. Here’s why
- REI launches first in-house electric bikes, showing off affordably priced mid-drives
