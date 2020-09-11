Elon Musk promises Tesla to unveil ‘many exciting things’ on Sept 22

Elon Musk says that Tesla is going to unveil “many exciting things” at its Battery Day on September 22 as speculation is running wild.

Tesla’s Battery Day and Shareholders Meeting have been pushed several times.

Battery Day was delayed at first for unknown reasons and later they were both pushed at the same time due to the COVID-19 pandemic as Tesla looked to combine the events with limited in-person attendance.

Last month, Tesla announced that it will instead hold its Shareholders Meeting virtually and Battery Day mostly virtually with some limited in-person attendance for people randomly selected.

It is going to be held on September 22.

At the event, Tesla is expected to elaborate on its plan to secure battery cell supply to support its ambitious ramp-up of electric vehicle production.

At the core of this plan, the automaker developed its own battery cell manufacturing process called Roadrunner.

Earlier this year, Electrek has exclusively revealed Tesla’s secret “Roadrunner” project, which consists of its in-house designed battery cell manufacturing system to increase production volume and reduce cost.

Tesla built a “Tera battery manufacturing facility” in its facilities on Kato Road next to its factory in Fremont to house the project.

The new battery manufacturing system is expected to be the main focus of the event, but the scope could be much larger since batteries enable most of Tesla’s products.

Now CEO Elon Musk promises that Tesla will unveil “many exciting things” at the event:

Many exciting things will be unveiled on Battery Day 9/22 ⚡️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2020

What could those be? The speculation is running wild.

Electrek’s Take

I would argue that a manufacturing process that is rapidly deployable and makes great battery cells at a low cost is the most exciting thing Tesla can announce, but we also expect a few “one more thing” announcements.

When we first reported on project Roadrunner, a source said that Tesla planned to use batteries from the pilot production line to make a new Model S Plaid to be unveiled on battery day.

Of course, that was before Battery Day was delayed, but I think it’s more likely than ever now.

Tesla is supposed to unveil the Model S Plaid this summer and if it ends up using new cells from Roadrunner, it would be perfect timing to unveil it on battery day.

Now people are speculating about several other potential products to be unveiled on Battery Day.

Earlier this year, we reported on Tesla’s secret project Palladium, which involves not just a new powertrain for Model S and Model X, but also body modifications.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this gets unveiled along with the Plaid powertrain.

What else? New Model S/X interior? Model 3 with Model Y improvements like heat pump? Updated Roadster prototype? What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

