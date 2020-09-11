Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 60V 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower $257, more

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric Cordless 21-inch Lawn Mower for $256.84 shipped. Originally $499, we’ve seen it more recently for around $350 more recently. Notable features here include a 60V motor and 21-inch cutting width. It’s an ideal solution for small to medium-sized yards, as the 60V battery will provide more power than other options on the market. Rated 4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on LED lighting, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its 600-lumen Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code 5QZSSZVP at checkout. Down $10 from its regular going rate, today’s deal saves you nearly 33% and is among the best price that we’ve tracked. If you have multiple outdoor lights that you hate having to turn on and off, this is a great solution. I picked up the 1000-lumen version of these bulbs after moving into my new house and absolutely love them. You’ll get a 3000K warm white color temperature here, and the lights will automatically turn on at dusk and off once the sun comes up with no input from you. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM 40-LED Solar Lights for $21.99 Prime shipped with the code N2FOS48B at checkout. This saves you nearly $20 from its regular going rate and makes each solar LED light just $5.50 each. Whether your yard isn’t bright enough at night, or maybe a walkway that isn’t properly illuminated at your house, these lights can remedy the situation. Each one offers 650-lumens of brightness and is powered by the sun, meaning there are no batteries to change or wires to run. This makes them entirely wireless and easy to install. Each light has three modes: sensor, dim light sensor, and medium-light stay-on. Sensor-only means the light turns on just when it detects movement, the dim light sensor gives a low-power light at all times, and medium stay-on just turns on at dusk and off at sunrise at medium power. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

