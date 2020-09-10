Quick Charge Podcast: September 10, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla fights new claims of cars accelerating by themselves after accident results in 2 deaths
- Tesla aims for ‘first completion’ of Gigafactory Texas in May 2021
- VW believes it can catch up to Tesla with 1.5 million EV capacity by 2023 ‘or sooner’
- Lucid launches Air electric sedan, unveils production design and full specs
- Lucid teases electric SUV to be based on Air platform
- EGEB: 4.4M EV charging points in Europe, North America by 2024
- Why Poland is finally giving up its dirty coal habit
- Get ’em while they’re hot! E-bike and e-motorcycle manufacturers set to triple sales in 2020
