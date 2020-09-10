Lucid teases electric SUV to be based on Air platform

Lucid has teased a new electric SUV to be based on the same platform as its newly launched Air electric sedan.

We already caught a glimpse of the electric SUV when it was spied on while filming some media content last month.

But now Lucid has made it official: their next car is going to be an electric SUV based on the Air platform.

It should go into production shortly after Lucid brings the Air into production in spring 2021.

With the launch of the Air last night, they released several new teaser images of the electric SUV.

The images are quite dark, but you can see a clear resemblance with the sedan version of the vehicle:

Not much else is known about the SUV as Lucid still focuses on bringing the sedan to market.

Electrek’s Take

Nothing too surprising here. It’s basically standard now for new EV startups to leverage the development on their first platform to deliver more than one vehicle.

Tesla led the way by following Model S with the Model X. Rivian has leveraged its platform for both an electric pickup and an SUV, and now Lucid is making an SUV version of the Air.

Considering it will be based on the Air platform, it should have the same specs, but it will achieve lesser performance due to the form factor.

Lucid has achieved some great innovation in powertrain efficiency that the SUV is going to be able to benefit from.

However, the Air’s record range and efficiency is also enabled through great aerodynamic performance with a 0.21 drag coefficient.

The SUV version won’t be able to achieve that and it will also be heavier.

With that said, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s still able to achieve a range of over 400 miles.

