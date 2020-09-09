Green Deals: Greenworks 40V Electric Hedge Trimmer $136, more

Amazon offers the Greenworks 40V 24-inch Electric Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $135.99 shipped. Regularly $160, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. With an included charger and 2Ah battery, you’ll be ready to use this fully cordless electric hedge trimmer right out of the box. Notable features here include a 24-inch blade with 1-inch cutting capacity. You can count on up to 60-minutes of run-time on a single charge, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Home Depot offers the PowerSmart 18-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower for $89 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $120 and this is the best offer we can find by 20%. While summer is drawing to a close, this is a nice chance to score some off-season savings on a top-rated electric snow blower. Notable features here include a corded design and 18-inch width, which makes it a suitable option for smaller jobs, apartment sidewalks, and the like. You can also count on a 30-foot throwing distance, which will help kick the snow away from your driveway. Best of all? No gas or oil to fuss with. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BN-LINK (97% positive in the last 12- months) via Amazon is offering 20% off its heavy-duty indoor and outdoor smart plugs. You can score the 2-pack of BN-LINK Wi-Fi Smart Plug Outlets for $12.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $23, this bundle typically sells for between $16 and $18 at Amazon with today’s deal being a new all-time low. Perfect for adding smart control to various appliances, these plugs support Alexa and Google Assistant voice control via compatible devices. You can also control the outlets via the included iOS/Android app with no hub required over a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network connection. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers.

