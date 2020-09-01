Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 60V Combo Kit $213, more

Lowes offers the Greenworks Pro 60V Electric String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $212.95 shipped. Regularly $299, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve ever tracked. With fall weather quickly approaching and the leaves starting to fall, going with a combo like this makes it easy to ditch the gas and oil routine. Greenworks includes a 4Ah battery with purchase and everything you need to trim and blow your property. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on LED light bulbs and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering the six AmazonBasics 75-Watt Equivalent Non-Dimmable LED Bulbs for $18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. These affordable LED light bulbs boast a lifespan of 15,000-hours, equating to over 13-years of usage at 3-hours per day. Each one immediately provides 1000-lumens of brightness, easily distributing plenty of illumination to most spaces. The color temperature clocks in at 2700 Kelvin, yielding a soft white light. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted that Meross Direct via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Outdoor Dual Smart Plug for $17.99 with the code 3AKZL953 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $25, this sale saves you nearly 30% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering dual plugs that are individually controlled, you’ll enjoy Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings compatibility here as well. Great for commanding outdoor lights, speakers, and more, this is a backyard oasis must-have. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

