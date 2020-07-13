Anker Powerhouse 200 works with solar, now $195 in today’s Green Deals, more

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $195.49. Free shipping is available for all. It typically goes for $250 with today’s deal coming in right at the Amazon all-time low price. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Fan Control for $37.62 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate, other styles go for $47 right now with today’s offer marking the second lowest we’ve seen this year. With warm weather affecting much of the country, bringing GE’s Enbrighten Smart Control into the picture is a great way to automate overhead fans. Integrating with Z-Wave Plus systems, this in-wall switch can control fan speed and allows you to set schedules or automations. Over 300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers an array of Sylvania Smart and LED Light Bulbs multipacks starting at $11.99 Prime shipped. That’s 20% off these newly listed items from long time respected light bulb manufacturer Sylvania. Some standouts in both smart and regular LED lighting which will pay for themselves in less than a year of use over incandescen

