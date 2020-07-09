Quick Charge Podcast: July 9, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is going to use Autopilot side cameras to show blind spots when signaling
- Tesla (TSLA): Elon Musk says ‘very close’ to level 5 autonomy complete
- Tesla Powerwall owners provide showers and other services during extended outage
- Tesla hires guy behind Apple Pay to lead Supercharger experience. What you want to improve?
- BMW iX3 production version is going to be unveiled next week
- EGEB: Joe Biden’s climate task force wants emissions-free power by 2035
- Dakota Access Pipeline’s owner defies courts, refuses to shut down
- Get ready: 60 MPH standing electric scooter racing is becoming a thing in 2021
- VanMoof’s new $2,000 S3 commuter ‘smart eBike’ is a technical marvel but not for everyone
