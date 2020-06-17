Quick Charge Podcast: June 17, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla deliveries unsurprisingly crash in US amid pandemic but it’s not that bad
- Tesla secures massive new Megapack project that replaces gas peaker plant
- Tesla reaches new deal with Panasonic for battery supply
- Tesla is looking to hire Autopilot test drivers in Austin
- GM unveils Buick Velite 7 Electric SUV, gives us an idea of Bolt EUV
- Leaked photos of VW ID.4 electric crossover reveal clean design
- EGEB: This net zero house can be assembled like IKEA furniture
- Industrial roofs will host New Jersey’s largest community solar project
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.