Lucid Motors to unveil production Air electric car with pricing and specs on Sept 9

Lucid Motors announced today that it’s going to unveil the production version of its Air electric car with pricing and specs on September 9.

In April, Lucid aimed to unveil the production version of the Lucid Air at the New York International Auto Show, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the automaker has announced that the unveiling is going to happen on September 9:

Dear Fred, We hope this finds you and your family in good health — and good spirits — especially in these challenging times. Today, we are pleased to share the new date of our Global Reveal on September 9, 2020, when we will share many details about the production Lucid Air — including pricing and specifications — during a groundbreaking online digital reveal. Please stay tuned for information about this very special online event, which we hope you will attend. We are proud of our entire Lucid team, who continue to rise to the challenge of this unprecedented time and have found new ways to keep working toward our goals. We can assure you that our productivity has continued undiminished. We have, in fact, welcomed over 160 new Lucid team members in the last 90 days alone. And we are in the midst of a phased return to our Silicon Valley headquarters in accordance with local and state guidelines, along with our own strict protocols designed to protect the health and safety of all Lucid employees. We are also happy to report that our beta prototype fleet has resumed its comprehensive road and track testing program — and continues the Lucid Air’s drive toward production. Construction of our Casa Grande, Arizona, factory — the first purpose-built EV production facility in the United States — continues with astonishing speed. And we have stayed right on schedule for completion this year. Factory structures are fully enclosed by roofs and walls, and we have been installing major manufacturing components and brand-new production equipment over the past month. Our dream is coming ever closer to reality. And we could not be more eager to show you the game-changing Lucid Air and what it means for the future of sustainable transportation. Best regards, Lucid Motors

Lucid Air

Earlier this year, we interviewed Rawlinson, and he revealed a few new details about the production version of the Lucid Air.

He said that the Lucid Air is going to be equipped with a more than 900V system, will have up to 400 miles of real-world range, and more.

The first version of the car, which might be called Dream Edition based on a recent teaser, is expected to cost over $100,000 and have up to 1,000hp.

Rawlinson told Electrek that he didn’t set out to create a 1,000hp car, but the power is a consequence of creating a long-range electric vehicle.

The CEO expects the Air to create a new standard for efficiency with 4 to 5 miles of range per kWh for a full-size luxury sedan.

