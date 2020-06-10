Tesla Model 3 made-in-China completes crash and safety test with mostly good results

- Jun. 10th 2020 3:51 pm ET

0

Tesla’s made-in-China Model 3 has received the results of its crash and safety test. The results are mostly good, but maybe not the top results we are used to from Tesla.

The Model 3 has won several other safety plaudits, including 5-star ratings in all categories and the lowest probability of injury ever tested from NHTSA, 5 stars from Euro NCAP, while being hailed as setting a “new safety technology benchmark,” and 5 stars from the Australiasian NCAP.

It also earned the IIHS Top Safety Pick+, which is the highest possible safety award it could have achieved with the organization.

Now the made-in-China Model 3 is also going through crash and safety tests with the China Insurance Automobile Safety Index Management Center.

Tesla did well with the version of its best-selling sedan made at Gigafactory Shanghai – albeit scoring lower in some categories:

Keep in mind that it’s a translation from Chinese, but you get an idea of the different scores on the bottom right.

For the ‘Low speed structure collision’, Tesla scored ‘general’, which I assume means average:

This type of crash can be devastating. Here are pictures of the Model 3 after the test:

For the side impact test, Tesla scored as well as it could have with the made-in-China Model 3:

Here’s a picture of the Model 3 test vehicle after the side-impact crash test:

Tesla always score strongly in roof-strength tests and the Model 3 made-in-China is no exception:

Aside from the windshield cracking, you can barely see the impact of the test on the vehicle:

Here are the rest of the results from the China Insurance Automobile Safety Index Management Center’s tests:

