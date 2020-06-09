Quick Charge Podcast: June 9, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk’s Boring Company Loop is expanding again in Las Vegas with another customer
- Tesla adds Model Y to referral program, surprising move indicating weak demand
- Tesla UK factory rumor gains some traction as Elon Musk gets involved
- Elon Musk reveals Tesla Model Y production ramp-up problem in leaked email
- Watch Tesla Autopilot avoid running over a pig in the middle of the road
- Toyota provides two conflicting numbers for RAV4 plug-in hybrid all-electric range
- Dozens of electric cars get crushed in scary deja vu — but it’s not as bad as you think
- EGEB: Renewables made up all new US electricity generating capacity in April
- The amazing green energy goal the US could reach by 2035 — with the right policies
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.