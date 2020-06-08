Lutron Caseta Smart LED Dimmer is $48, more in today’s Green Deals

Update: Sold out.

Amazon offers the Lutron Caseta Smart Home Dimmer for $48 shipped. Regularly $55 or more, today’s deal is nearly 20% off and the best we’ve seen in a few months. Add this smart dimmer to your setup and control LED lights with various popular platforms, including HomeKit, Assitant, and Alexa. It’s compatible with incandescent and halogen bulbs, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amazon offers a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $24.99 shipped. You’d typically pay upwards of $40 for this bundle. Today’s deal beats our previous mention and is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. With a streamlined horizontal design and compatibility with major smart home ecosystems, these affordable plugs make it easy to take control of your lights and more. You’ll be able to leverage both Alexa and Google Assistant to control these plugs with your voice. Plus automatic scheduling cuts down on any energy vampires that may be lurking in your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $1,999 shipped. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. RYOBI’s latest riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. RYOBI has a handful of riding lawn mowers in its stable with great ratings, but this version arrives for spring with a smaller footprint, which still delivers a rider design for less.

