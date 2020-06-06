Tesla Cybertruck modified as awesome lunar vehicle – could it become reality?

- Jun. 6th 2020 6:23 pm ET

A designer has rendered the Tesla Cybertruck as a lunar rover vehicle and it looks awesome. Could it soon become a reality?

We recently reported on how Tesla and SpaceX are ramping up synergy.

Elon Musk’s two companies are now sharing more employees, making tools for each other, and SpaceX is buying millions of dollars worth of car parts from Tesla.

SpaceX is already buying powertrains from Tesla for its spacecraft, is it too farfetched that they would build a rover together?

Designer Charlie Automotive decided to visualize what that would look like and produced cool renders of a Tesla Cybertruck modified as a moon rover vehicle (via Instagram):

Electric vehicles have a long history of space travel since combustion engines are designed to work in our atmosphere while electric motors can generate torque in a much wider variety of environments.

While Audi started working on its next-gen electric vehicles, they developed an electric lunar rover.

Check this walkaround of Charlie’s Tesla Cybertruck lunar vehicle:

Tesla Cybertruck already looks like it came out of a science fiction movie and with this design, it’s easy to see how it would look awesome as a rover or lunar vehicle.

Musk has joked about Tesla making the Cybertruck for the apocalypse because of its bulletproof glass and ultra-hard exoskeleton steel body.

Some of those features could help SpaceX adapt the electric vehicle as lunar rover or even for Mars.

Two years ago, Musk talked about Tesla and SpaceX working together on a vehicle referred to as the ‘Cyborg Dragon Tesla’.

Could it be something like Charlie’s design? A Tesla Cybertruck with a SpaceX Dragon habitat inside? What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

