Quick Charge Podcast: June 2, 2020

- Tesla (TSLA) soars as market see SpaceX’s success as credibility boost for Elon Musk
- Ford brings back combustion Mach 1 after riling old-school fans with Mach-E EV
- 2021 is going to be the year for electric revolution – 10 new EVs coming next year
- Rivian Adventure Network: Electric pickup maker hires Tesla staff to build charging network
- Nio might have figured out battery swap for electric cars as it completes 500,000 swaps
- EGEB: China says it will still reduce emissions despite COVID-19
- Trump limits states’ rights to protect their waterways
- More affordable Silence S02 LS electric scooter unveiled with trolley-style removable battery
- Segway Ninebot begins sales for its futuristic $569 electric scooter
