Milwaukee’s 18V electric combo kit is $379, more in today’s Green Deals

- May. 29th 2020 1:22 pm ET

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Cordless String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $379 shipped. You’d typically pay over $450 for this bundle. As summer weather approaches, now is a great time to make the switch to an all-electric setup. This bundle includes both a string trimmer and blower, which are compatible with Milwaukee’s M18 line of tools. You’ll be able to ditch the oil and gas routine for smooth sailing electric. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart home essentials, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit Light Switch for $39.38 shipped with the on-page coupon. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. The Eve Light Switch delivers access to HomeKit control thanks to Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with Siri. It’s a great way to easily monitor and power on or off your existing lights throughout a space. Not to mention, you can use the app to create automatic schedules and save money along the way. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Light Bulb for $19 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, matches our previous mention, and comes within cents of the all-time low. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee connectivity, Philips Hue’s Ambiance bulb can expand your existing setup or work by itself. It can produce over 50,000-shades of tunable white light and works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant for voice control. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

