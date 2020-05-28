Quick Charge Podcast: May 28, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla leads electric car sale increase in South Korea
- Tesla gives look into Model Y’s impressive durability test in cold weather
- Rivian reopens factory, delays electric pickup/SUV, but Amazon delivery van is still on time
- DOE study aims to improve EV driving range in low temperatures
- Work-at-home trends could mean a permanent reduction in oil use
- EGEB: 23 US states sue Trump administration over fuel-efficiency rollback
- You’ll never guess which city buys the most green energy in the US
- Gogoro unveils 26 lb Eeyo 1 electric bike, shows off innovative new Smartwheel
- Who killed the electric bike? Jump e-bikes spied being sent to the crusher
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.