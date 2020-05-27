Tesla gives look into Model Y’s impressive durability test in cold weather

Tesla has invited YouTuber JerryRigEverything to take a look at the Model Y’s impressive durability test in cold weather.

Just in time for the summer, we get a rare look inside Tesla’s Model Y cold weather testing.

The automaker invited YouTuber JerryRigEverything to take a look at Tesla’s testing of the electric SUV at their winter proving grounds in Alaska.

Electric vehicles perform really well in difficult road conditions, thanks to the quick reaction of electric motors.

Some of Tesla’s vehicles are especially good in snow or on ice, thanks to their dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain that can switch torque to the wheels with the most traction.

This capability was demonstrated in the first Model Y cold weather durability test in JerryRigEverything’s video:

We can see a Model Y impressively climb a 20% slope with two wheels on concrete and two wheels on ice.

After the icy slope test, JerryRigEverything is lucky enough to take the Model Y on a snowy off-road course to test the instant torque of the electric vehicle.

The YouTuber also noted some interesting cold weather improvements Tesla made on Model Y versus Model 3.

For example, the door handles, which were sometimes an issue in cold weather on Model 3, now have more give on both sides so it’s easier to break the ice if there’s a build-up.

Also, the YouTuber notes that Model Y’s charge port is heated, which makes it easier to open in the winter.

Electrek’s Take

I recommend watching the video. It’s interesting and there are some beautiful shots.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get a range test in cold weather. It looks like we are going to have to wait until next winter for that, but it should be interesting.

With Tesla using a heat pump with the Model Y, we are expecting that the electric SUV is going to be more efficient than Model 3.

Having used Model 3 and Model S in winter conditions in Canada for years, I wasn’t too worried about its performance in the snow, but I am curious to see how much more efficient it is with heat on, thanks to the new heat pump, which Elon Musk said is “some of the best engineering he has seen in a while.”

