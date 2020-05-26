Quick Charge Podcast: May 26, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- All eyes on Tesla’s recovery in China — rumors of massive backlog
- France makes EVs central to an $8.8 billion plan to rescue its auto industry
- Here’s how Europe is now dwarfing China in EV investments
- Mercedes-Benz launches its electric EQV minivan for ~$64,000
- This $500,000 electric yacht can cross oceans on just battery and solar power
- A new eVTOL player enters the race with 60-mile range electric air taxi
- EGEB: 40% of UK drivers want to drive less to maintain clean air
- Spectra X review: The weirdest electric skateboard I’ve ever ridden
