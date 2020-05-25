This $500,000 electric yacht can cross oceans on just battery and solar power

Singapore-based Azura Marine unveiled a new $500,000 electric yacht that they claim can complete “non-stop ocean voyages powered only by sunlight.”

The electrification of transport is slowly spreading into maritime transport.

While the focus has been commercial vehicles like ferries, it is also reaching leisure and personal vessels.

Azura Marine is the latest to enter the space with its first solar-powered catamaran yacht, the Aquanima 40 series, unveiled earlier this month in Bali, Indonesia.

The company describes the electric vessel:

“She is a unique 4 cabin, 8 guest yacht designed for extended cruising without any need for fossil fuels or refuelling stops of any nature. The Aquanima 40 solar-powered catamarans are also equipped with a 56 m2 rain catchment system, water maker and air conditioning water recovery – rendering water supply stops unnecessary too.”

Here are a few pictures of the Aquanima 40 series solar yacht:

Azura Marine claims that the vessel can continuously cruise thanks to its large 10 kW solar power system and 60 kWh battery pack.

Here are some of the specs of the Aquanima 40 series:

LWL 11,5 m

LOA 13,25 m

Beam 6 m

Draft 65 cm

Propulsion Power: 2 x 10 kW

Solar Power: 10 kW

Main Battery Bank Capacity: 60 kWh

The company writes about the capacity of the electric vessel:

“For the owner, this means limitless cruising with no fuel costs, no noise or vibration, no smells, no polluting emissions and no disturbance of marine life. The electric motors are virtually maintenance-free with only a couple of low-cost bearings to be replaced at 20,000 hours (more than a typical lifetime usage of a yacht).”

Here are some pictures from inside the electric yacht:

The company lists several amenities available onboard its new electric vessel:

“The yacht offers all the comfort to be expected of a modern cruiser with air conditioning, fully equipped galley including ice maker, hob and sink. On this version, the bathroom and toilet is on main deck for greater ease of access as this vessel is strongly oriented towards enjoying the outdoors, exploring hidden bays with the electric dinghy or diving on pristine reefs. Onboard Solar Eclipse, all water is self-produced, including fresh and drinking water, thanks to the yacht’s water-maker, air conditioning water recovery system and gigantic rain water collecting solar roof. She features a high quality marine sound system and all round WIFI connectivity.”

According to the company, the Aquanima 40 series can travel “more than 100 nautical miles (185 km) in a single day without stopping.”

Azura Marine Co-Founder and CEO Julien Mélot commented on the launch of the new electric vessel:

“it was an enormous thrill to launch the yacht last week and undertake her first few miles at sea. The yacht met all our expectations and while the design makes for near silent operation with exceptional responsiveness, it was incredible to actually experience it – and all in the knowledge that we were not producing any harmful pollution or emissions. With some strong winds and a very tight to enter marina berth, we were delighted by how easy the yacht was to manoeuvre. We simply cannot wait to take her out on her maiden voyage.”

The base version of the Aquanima 40 costs €495,000 (~$540,000 USD) and it can be customized with a bunch of options by customers.

