Quick Charge Podcast: May 21, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla goes back to ‘normal’ manufacturing operations, calls more workers to come back to work
- Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai expansion is back in full swing
- Tesla starts deliveries of new Model 3 Long Range RWD made-in-China car
- BMW confirms summer 2020 production of iX3 EV crossover on new flexible platform
- All VW retailers agree to ‘agency’ approach to selling electric cars
- EGEB: 58% of cars will be electric by 2040 — new study
- Senator to EPA head about rollbacks: ‘You should be ashamed of yourself’
- Rad Power Bikes launches new RadWagon e-cargo bike full of new surprises
