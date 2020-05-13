Quick Charge Podcast: May 13, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla updates Model 3 interior to match Model Y features
- Tesla is officially allowed to reopen Fremont in a week if everything goes well
- Tesla warns workers who don’t return to work might lose unemployment benefits
- Kia to offer crazy-fast EV charging with 800V battery system
- GM, Ford, UAW confirm May 18 as the date to reopen plants
- Public transit riders need distanced ways to commute, but path forward is uncertain
- GM EV chief: There are no delays of our EVs due to the pandemic
- EGEB: The largest solar farm in the US has been approved
- India’s CO2 emissions drop for the first time in 40 years
- Riide launches 2nd generation 1.45kW e-bike with unique lease-to-own option
