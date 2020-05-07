Score a RYOBI 40V Cordless String Trimmer for $139, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 40V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $139 shipped. That’s down at least $20 from the regular price and a match of our previous mention. This oil and gas-free string trimmer will help tidy up your yard as we transition from spring to summer. It ships with a 4Ah battery and wall charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric lawn mowers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $379 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $449 for this model. We’ve seen it at $399 a handful of times with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen. With warm weather here, now is a great time to invest in a new electric lawn mower. This model features a 20-inch cutting deck that’s powered by Ryobi’s 40V battery and wall charger. Aside from ditching the gas and oil, this model also features a self-propelled design and compact storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Light Bulb for $19 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, comes within cents of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Philips Hue’s new Ambiance bulb can produce over 50,000-shades of tunable white light and packs the usual Zigbee integration as well as built-in Bluetooth. That gives you the flexibility to expand an existing Hue setup or kickstart your smart home. On top of HomeKit support, you’ll also be able to leverage Alexa and Assistant for voice control. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

