Sun Joe’s electric lawn mower is $69, more in today’s Green Deals

BuyDig offers the certified refurbished Sun Joe 14-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower for $69 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $119 and today’s deal is just under our previous mention. Enjoy mowing your yard without any maintenance, thanks to an oil and gas-free design. The internal 12A and 28V motor powers a 14-inch cutting deck that has three heights. Ships with a single battery. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off smart thermostats and various water heaters. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Honeywell T5 7-day Smart Thermostat for $74. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $130 for this model with today’s deal beating our previous mention by $6. Honeywell’s smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geo-fence features to help you save money and energy. You can count on full integration with HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa, as well. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. If you’re looking to curb energy use this summer, bringing a smart home thermostat with automatic scheduling into the mix is a great way to get started. Rated 3.7/5 stars. You can check out the rest to today’s sale on this landing page or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout today is the ATMOR 3500W Point-of-Use Tankless Water Heater for $79.99. It typically sells for $125 or so. This model is designed to be placed directly adjacent to your shower, sink, or wherever hot water is needed. It’s ideal for single sink setups in garages or workstations that do not demand as much hot water as larger setups. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.