Two months ago NIU announced the European launch of its newest performance-oriented electric scooter, the NIU NQi GTS Sport. Now Americans are set to get their hands on the new electric scooter as NIU prepares for its American launch.

NIU NQi GTS Sport electric scooter is US-bound

The NIU NQi GTS Sport uses the updated NQi-series platform unveiled at the 2019 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

Rolling on larger 14″ wheels and using upgraded suspension, the NQi GTS Sport is designed to offer higher performance even on bumpier roads and in sub-optimal riding conditions.

The scooter is powered by a Bosch hub motor rated for a nominal 3,000 W of power.

NIU hasn’t published the peak power rating, though if it is pulling a nominal 3 kW, you better believe the peak rating will provide plenty of get-up-and-go.

The NIU NQi GTS Sport electric scooter can reach speeds of up to 43 mph (70 km/h) and has a range of up to 80-100 km (50-62 miles) of range on a single charge when traveling at high speed.

Using lower power drive modes can squeeze even more range out of the dual 60V and 26Ah NIU ENERGY battery packs.

The pair of 22 lb (10 kg) batteries add up to 3.1 kWh of energy and are removable for charging off of the scooter.

NIU launched its N- and M-series electric scooters in the US late last year, but the NQi GTS Sport will be the first introduction of the new model with its larger wheels, upgraded suspension and tweaked motor.

The US pre-sale for the NQi GTS Sport will begin on May 16th, where riders can reserve a scooter with a $100 deposit. Reservation holders will receive a $500 discount on the $3,799 electric scooter, dropping the price to $3,299. Deliveries are expected to begin in July for orders made before June 1st. More info about the promotional sale can be found on NIU’s site here.

Electrek’s Take

This is a pretty big deal because it marks the entry of higher performance and higher tech electric scooters in the US.

I’ve ridden other electric scooters available in the US. The GenZe 2.0 has been the most impressive so far. Other scooters that I’ve tried have been less impressive.

But none have matched the tech that NIU offers. From high capacity batteries to integrated GPS and color changing screens based on speed or even the ability to make customizations on seemingly trivial things like turn signal sound, NIU’s scooters are definitely packing for more features than anything the US market has seen to date.

The updated NQi GT line makes a good thing even better with larger wheels and upgraded suspension that many Americans are likely to find better suited to pockmarked roads.

At $3,299, the NQi GTS Sport isn’t cheap, but it’s certainly high value – especially compared to the slower and more expensive options currently on US roads.

But what do you think of NIU’s upcoming NQi GTS Sport electric scooter? Let’s hear about it in the comment section below!

