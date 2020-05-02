Quick Charge Podcast: May 2, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla achieves record safety with Autopilot – more than 50% improvement
- Tesla store raided by thieves who left with 3 cars, leading police in car chase
- Tesla reduces Model 3 price in China to regain incentive access, now just $38,500
- Tesla Model S Wagon goes on sale for $200,000
- Tesla releases impressive images of Model Y ‘revolutionary’ underbody with more to come
- Tesla uses influencer in massive stream — rare move away from no advertising
- EPA refutes Musk’s claim that it botched Model S range testing
- Elon Musk wipes out billions in Tesla’s value (TSLA) in strange series of tweets
- General Motors says it will be all-electric ‘sooner than people would think’
- New Honda Canada CEO dismisses electric vehicles as a ‘political agenda’
- EGEB: Fed paves the way for oil industry bailout
- Libertarian group sues Trump for not rolling back emissions standards even more
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Climate skeptics are also likely to be COVID skeptics
- CAKE begins deliveries of its 60 mph ‘workbench on wheels’ electric motorcycle
