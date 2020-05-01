Tesla Model S Wagon goes on sale for $200,000

One of the very first Tesla Model S Wagon conversions is going on sale at an eye-watering price of more than $200,000.

A few years ago, there were not just one but several companies in Europe developing wagon versions of the Tesla Model S, which was quickly becoming the best-selling electric car in many European markets.

One of those projects was started by Dutch collectioneur Floris de Raadt, who wanted to convert his Model S P85 into what some people call a “shooting brake.”

He commissioned RemetzCar, who was already known within the Tesla community for having turned a Model S into an all-electric hearse, to build the car.

It turns out that a station wagon has a lot in common with a hearse and the Model S’ design actually translates fairly well into a wagon design.

When it was completed two years ago, we reported on the vehicle and it was very well-received. There were even talks of offering the conversion to Model S owners, but the price was getting too steep:

While the project was going on Floris de Raadt realised he was skyrocketing his initial budget. Huib de Vries — a PR and Marketing expert — joined the team after he already connected Floris to Niels at an earlier stage. And together with RemetzCar and Niels van Roij Design they developed a business concept to sell this bespoke shooting brake conversion to others. A website was launched and an initial price was calculated, but soon the build costs increased more and more and so did the selling price. Despite all efforts it turned out that there was going to be only one Model SB. It was launched as such at the famous Concours d’Elegance at Palace ‘t Loo in June 2018.

Now the original Tesla Model S Wagon commissioned by de Raadt is going for sale for €185.555 (~$200,000 USD) or about twice the price of the original electric car.

Here are a few pictures of the Tesla Model S Wagon from the listing:

JB Classic Cars writes about the unique vehicle in the listing:

It was never his dream of building a bespoke shooting brake on a modern platform, and once finished, it was neither his goal to ever sell this one-of-a-kind Tesla Model S Shooting Brake again. But life is an undefined path and some are just following their bliss. This is the inspiring story of our friend Floris de Raadt and his bespoke Tesla. Once his project started everything changed and he wanted to make a more beautiful car, not necessarily a more spacier version of the already practical Model S. We are happy to find a new caretaker for his car. For years to come the next owner of this Shooting Brake will be King of the Tesla Supercharger Network. Or Queen. Whichever comes first.

Here are the specs:

Tesla Model S 85 Performance (RWD)

Coachbuilt as a one-off Shooting Brake

Aluminum bodywork

2013 model with 2016 facelift (colored fascia)

Bespoke green paint with touch of gold

Bespoke green piping on the leather seats

Factory Panoramic Sunroof

21 inch Turbine wheels

Air suspension

Tech Pack

Connectivity Package (Upgraded to 4G data communications)

Supercharging hardware

Low-mileage: 60.000 kms

422 Hp / 600 Nm of Torque

Range 407-438 km (EPA)

Battery pack 85 kWh

Upgrade to Type 2 charging port with integrated light and automatic closing lid

Electrek’s Take

That’s a beautiful car. I don’t think I’d pay $200,000 for it, but that’s just me. I am sure that there’s a lot of craftsmanship that went into it, so I can’t be mad about the price.

It looks good enough that it makes you wonder whether Tesla should offer its own wagon version of the Model S.

Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

