Quick Charge Podcast: April 28, 2020

- Tesla owners in the UK drive more miles per year than in any other brand
- Tesla is working on pay-as-you-go subscription to its self-driving package
- Early Tesla Model Y shows significant build quality issues
- Tesla delays return of Fremont factory workers amid shutdown extension
- CHAdeMO and China release new EV quick-charging standard, in a bid to leapfrog the industry
- Pandemic threatens EV battery supply, giving power to South Korean battery-makers
- BMW iX3 electric SUV: Are these leaked pictures of the production version?
- Exclusive: Ford plans contactless test drives of electric Mustang Mach-E
- LA coalition proposes $150 billion in nationwide stimulus for vehicle electrification
- EGEB: UK goes longest stretch without coal-power generation since 1882
- David Byrne explores how Texas become No. 1 in the US in wind power
- Ride1Up launches two new electric bicycles, dropping price and boosting power
- Tesla (TSLA) is about to release Q1 earnings; here’s what to expect
