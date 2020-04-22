Quick Charge Podcast: April 22, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Study of 3,900 electric cars: How the Tesla Model 3 transformed EV charging habits
- Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck will end up smaller – but retain most of its large cabin
- Tesla drops a bunch of new Autopilot data, 3 billion miles and more
- Tesla releases impressive videos of cars avoiding running over pedestrians
- Tesla Semi design lawsuit moves forward, Nikola Motors keeps looking weaker
- Daimler ends hydrogen car development because it’s too costly
- EGEB: Earth Day turns 50 and thoughts from founder, Denis Hayes. What’s changed?
- Sweden becomes the third European country to close its last coal power plant
- This Earth Day, here are 10 reasons to swap your car for an electric bike or scooter
