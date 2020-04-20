Quick Charge Podcast: April 20, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Cybertruck is going to be ‘able to float for a while,’ says Elon Musk
- Tesla reduces insurance rate amid pandemic — but there’s a catch
- Electric SUV startup tries to collect $140,000 deposits with dubious 700-mile range claim
- All-electric Subaru Evoltis, with oddball design, to be unveiled in 2021
- Here’s what Ford’s electric SUV based on VW’s MEB platform might look like
- Fisker unveils off-road version of its ~$30,000 electric SUV
- Short-term pain for green jobs, but there could be long-term gain
- EGEB: Wind is now the largest source of electricity in Iowa and Kansas
- E-bike on the cheap? We review a $420 electric bicycle from Amazon
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.