Get 48 Sylvania LED Light Bulbs for $55, more in today’s Green Deals

Walmart offers a 48-pack of Sylvania A19 LED Light Bulbs for $55.29 shipped. You’d typically pay around $75 for this bundle. Today’s deal works out to just over $1 per bulb. This is a great time to load up your home with some LEDs and start saving energy at the same time. You can count on notable savings in comparison to traditional bulbs. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Walmart reviewers.

Head below for more deals on Panasonic eneloop batteries, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Panasonic 4-pack of eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries with Wall Charger for $15.87 Prime shipped. For comparison, this bundle sells for $20 or more regularly. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. Discounts are hard to find on Panasonic’s eneloop batteries, and with the holidays just around the corner, this is a great time to jump into the ecosystem. This bundle includes four AA rechargeable batteries and a wall charger. I like to use this setup for keeping my Xbox One Elite controller running but it’s great a number of applications. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 16,000 reviewers.

Amazon is currently offering the C by GE Smart Motion-Sensing Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch with Occupancy Sensor for $36.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Typically selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. GE’s in-wall light switch pairs with your smartphone as well as an Alexa or Assistant-enabled speaker over Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need an additional hub. It features a built-in motion sensor which can automatically turn the bulbs on or off based on presence as well as a light sensor for additional automations. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. 

