The Greenworks 20-inch 40V Pole Saw is $69, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Greenworks 20-inch 40V Pole Saw and Hedge Trimmer for $69.37 shipped. Be sure to note this model does not come with a battery. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate. Notable specs here include a 40-inch saw that’s backed by a 40V motor, plus three different cutting positions. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon customers.

Head below for more deals on Segway electric scooters, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, Woot is offering Ninebot Segway and Bird scooters from $107.39 in certified refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, you’ll see a $6 delivery fee tacked on. Headlining is the ES1 Scooter for $259.99 which typically goes for up to $569 at various other retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is $40 less than our previous mention. Segway’s ES1 is a great electric scooter option for cruising around town. Offers up to 15-miles of range on a full charge. Rated 4+ stars by 50% of Amazon reviewers. Includes a one-year warranty with purchase.

You can also pick up the Segway miniPro Personal Transporter for $269.99 as well. For comparison, it originally sold for $550 but currently is listed around $390 at various retailers. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention. The Segway miniPro is made from “durable aircraft-grade magnesium alloy”, so you know it’s ready for adventures. It can hit a max speed of 10mph with a 12.5-mile range. Perfect for cruising around the neighborhood or a quick run to the coffee shop. Ships with a one-year warranty. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

