Polestar releases pictures of new electric sedan concept

Polestar, Volvo’s performance brand revived as an all-electric brand, has released pictures and a few details of a new electric sedan concept: the Polestar Precept.

With the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 hitting the market, the Swedish automaker is looking at the next thing and giving a hint of what it could look like with this new concept.

On a new teaser page on its website, Polestar writes:

“Sometimes, they all come together. All the ambitions, hopes, aspirations, dreams, and plans. At Polestar, that’s just happened. Our ambitions for sustainability, our plans for technology, and our aspirations for design have all meshed. Mingled. Come together. And we’ve given it a name. It’s called Polestar Precept. See for yourself.”

They didn’t share any specs for the concept vehicle, but they did release a lot of images:

While they didn’t share any specs of the vehicle, they did share a few design details and information about the user interface inside the vehicle.

The automaker has a new system to reduce distraction caused by the center display, which, as you can see from the pictures above, is quite large:

“Polestar has a two-fold approach on how to make an HMI parcel out only the most important information, right when it’s needed. The first is eye-tracking. The HMI knows where the driver is looking at any given time and adjusts the different in-car displays accordingly. The second has to do with proximity. When the screen senses that a hand is coming towards it, a few things occur: the screen shows more information, buttons and sliders enlarge for easier manipulation, and the screen becomes brighter.”

They shared these additional images of the center screen:

For the Polestar 2, the automaker partnered with Google to develop a new infotainment experience powered by Android.

This next vehicle is going to go a step further:

“The next stage will build on the current connected experience in the Polestar 2. The Google Assistant will evolve to be an even more helpful co-pilot, using advanced speech technology to expand to more languages, understand local accents and provide a more personalised experience. Video streaming from your favourite apps and services will be made available while you charge your vehicle. Even lighting, climate, and seating preferences will automatically adjust for a seamless driving experience.”

Polestar says that this is a previously unseen in-car experience and it will be first seen in its upcoming vehicles.

New kinds of materials using recycled plastic The first of these is 3D-knit. Made from 100% recycled PET bottles, this woven fabric is already a known entity in fashion and footwear. It looks and feels premium, reduces waste, and the production process itself wastes nothing as the material can be made to size. The second is recycled Nylon 6, a material fashioned from discarded fishing nets. An international collection network provides said nets, meaning a self-perpetuating supply of plastic which would have otherwise ended up in the sea. The third is cork, along with bottle stoppers from the wine industry. These materials, along with waste products from the cork manufacturing process, form part of the interior PVC components. The fourth are the woven flax fibres of Bcomp, with their innovative powerRibs™ material forming the rear seat panels.

New biological materials The first of these materials is ampliTex™, made from woven flax fibres. When used in the interior of a car, for example, it reduces both vibrations and overall weight, while acting as a visual layer. The fibres are processed mechanically as opposed to chemically, and flax itself is much less taxing on soil than other crops. The second is powerRibs™, also made from flax. Inspired by the vein structures of leaves, they form a 3D structure on the back of a panel which drastically increases the panel’s strength and stiffness. This allows the panel itself to be thinner than if it were made of a more traditional material, cutting down both weight and material amount. It reduces vibrations by a whopping 250%. It can even behave better in a crash situation when compared with more conventional materials.



Here are a few images of those new materials that Polestar plans to use in future vehicles:

Electrek’s Take

It’s still looks very much like a concept, but I like the design direction. I am a fan of the design of the Polestar 1 and 2 though the latter is a little too boxy in my opinion.

This sedan looks a lot smoother.

I wouldn’t be mad if the automaker brings something like that to market for its next car though I thought they would go with a crossover of an SUV.

At least it’s going to be all-electric since Polestar said all its future vehicles after the Polestar 1 are going to be all-electric.

What do you think of this Polestar Precept concept? Let us know in the comment section below.

