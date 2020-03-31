Ryobi’s new electric lawn mower $80 off, more in today’s Green Deals

Mar. 31st 2020

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18-inch 40V Cordless Electric Walk Behind Lawn Mower for $299 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $379 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve tracked to date. This is Ryobi’s newest electric lawn mower, sporting a fresh design and two 2Ah batteries with purchase. It can either mulch or do side discharges and ships with a wall charger as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars by early reviewers.

Tessan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switches for $19.74 Prime shipped with the code 582U7VEQ at checkout. This is down from its regular going rate of up to $45 or more, is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering the ability to both turn on or off as well as dim your lights, these switches are must-haves for any smart home. Using a Wi-Fi connection, there’s no hub required here. Plus, it works with both Alexa and Assistant, making it compatible with the two largest smart home ecosystems. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 288-LED 18-foot Green Light Strip for $11.18 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 45% off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This 18-foot light strip is ready for indoor or outdoor use. This makes it a versatile solution that can be used anywhere from your home office to the living room or even on a deck. Need more than 18-feet? Three of these can be put together, delivering 54-feet of coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

