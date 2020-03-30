Get DEWALT’s top-rated electric Chainsaw and String Trimmer for $279, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the DEWALT 20V Cordless Electric Chainsaw and String Trimmer Combo for $279 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $325. With warmer weather on the horizon, now is a great time to score some outdoor tools. This bundle includes a 20V string trimmer and chainsaw, plus an additional 5Ah battery, and a wall charger. It’s an ideal package for tackling unsightly trees and weeds around your property. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two Room Sensors for $173.99 shipped. Down from $249, the thermostat usually fetches a $169 price tag by itself and the value of the sensors amounts to a 30% discount. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $4 and is a new all-time low. HomeKit control leads the way on ecobee3 lite, allowing you to change the temperature by summoning Siri and setting automations with the rest of your smart home setup. You’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling, alongside Alexa and Assistant support. Plus, the included Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Home Depot offers a two-pack of Honeywell R20 Dimmable LED Lights for $4.99. Free shipping is available for all. You’d typically pay upwards of $10 and $8 regularly at Home Depot for this bundle. As spring comes around, it’s a great time to finally make the switch to LED light bulbs. Notable specs here include a 22-year lifespan on average and a solid drop in typical energy use over time. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

